Left Menu

Trade Winds: EU and US on the Verge of Historic Pact

The EU and the US are nearing a significant trade agreement. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to meet US President Donald Trump. The potential deal may involve tariffs on EU goods, reflecting the U.S.-Japan model. Both sides aim to bolster their vital trade relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:40 IST
Trade Winds: EU and US on the Verge of Historic Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Scotland for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling progress toward a potential trade agreement.

Trump, in Scotland for both relaxation and meetings, praised von der Leyen and stated there's a 50-50 chance of reaching a trade pact, emphasizing the EU's eagerness to finalize a deal.

A possible deal could feature tariffs reminiscent of the recent U.S.-Japan trade accord, impacting EU goods significantly and highlighting the strategic importance of EU-U.S. trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025