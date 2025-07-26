Trade Winds: EU and US on the Verge of Historic Pact

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Scotland for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling progress toward a potential trade agreement.

Trump, in Scotland for both relaxation and meetings, praised von der Leyen and stated there's a 50-50 chance of reaching a trade pact, emphasizing the EU's eagerness to finalize a deal.

A possible deal could feature tariffs reminiscent of the recent U.S.-Japan trade accord, impacting EU goods significantly and highlighting the strategic importance of EU-U.S. trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)