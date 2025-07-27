Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh MPs Honoured with Prestigious Sansad Ratna Award 2025

The Sansad Ratna Award 2025 has recognized several Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh, including Ravi Kishan and Praveen Patel, for exemplary parliamentary performance. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated them on the achievement. Seventeen MPs were awarded, with additional jury recognitions for consistent democratic contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 08:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh MPs Honoured with Prestigious Sansad Ratna Award 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, extended his congratulations on social media to the state's Lok Sabha MPs, Ravi Kishan and Praveen Patel, who have been awarded the 'Sansad Ratna Award 2025'.

Posting in Hindi on the platform X, Adityanath praised the MPs from Gorakhpur and Phulpur for the recognition they received in New Delhi. He highlighted the award as a testament to their commitment to public service and their dedication to amplifying the voices of their constituents in Parliament.

The Sansad Ratna Award 2025 recognized a total of seventeen exemplary Lok Sabha MPs. Additionally, four special jury awards were issued for sustained contributions across three parliamentary terms, honoring their commitment to democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025