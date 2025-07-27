Uttar Pradesh MPs Honoured with Prestigious Sansad Ratna Award 2025

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, extended his congratulations on social media to the state's Lok Sabha MPs, Ravi Kishan and Praveen Patel, who have been awarded the 'Sansad Ratna Award 2025'.

Posting in Hindi on the platform X, Adityanath praised the MPs from Gorakhpur and Phulpur for the recognition they received in New Delhi. He highlighted the award as a testament to their commitment to public service and their dedication to amplifying the voices of their constituents in Parliament.

The Sansad Ratna Award 2025 recognized a total of seventeen exemplary Lok Sabha MPs. Additionally, four special jury awards were issued for sustained contributions across three parliamentary terms, honoring their commitment to democratic governance.

