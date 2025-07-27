Left Menu

BJP's Winning Streak in Assam: Sonowal Confident of Another Term

Former Assam Chief Minister and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confidently asserts that the BJP-led NDA will secure another term in Assam, dismissing the opposition INDIA bloc as lacking strength. Sonowal highlights BJP's commitment to development and refutes allegations of corruption under the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:00 IST
BJP's Winning Streak in Assam: Sonowal Confident of Another Term
Sarbananda Sonowal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal exudes confidence about the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a third consecutive term in Assam, dismissing the opposition INDIA bloc as weak at the grassroots level. Sonowal, a former Assam Chief Minister, suggests that the alliance has little to offer the public.

In a conversation with PTI, Sonowal highlighted the BJP's developmental achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for the party's continued leadership. Though non-committal about returning to state politics, he expressed readiness to follow party decisions in the upcoming state elections.

Addressing allegations of corruption by the opposition, Sonowal strongly denied the claims, stating them as unfounded. He questioned the developmental contributions of the opposition during their tenure, emphasizing BJP's commitment to Assam's advancement and the public's preference for stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025