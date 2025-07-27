BJP's Winning Streak in Assam: Sonowal Confident of Another Term

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal exudes confidence about the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a third consecutive term in Assam, dismissing the opposition INDIA bloc as weak at the grassroots level. Sonowal, a former Assam Chief Minister, suggests that the alliance has little to offer the public.

In a conversation with PTI, Sonowal highlighted the BJP's developmental achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for the party's continued leadership. Though non-committal about returning to state politics, he expressed readiness to follow party decisions in the upcoming state elections.

Addressing allegations of corruption by the opposition, Sonowal strongly denied the claims, stating them as unfounded. He questioned the developmental contributions of the opposition during their tenure, emphasizing BJP's commitment to Assam's advancement and the public's preference for stability and growth.

