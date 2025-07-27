Pune Drug Party Bust: Political Implications Surface

Pune Police conducted a raid early Sunday at a Kharadi apartment, uncovering a drug-fueled gathering and arresting seven individuals, including Pranjal Khewalkar, linked to prominent political figures.

The police seized various narcotics, hookah setups, and alcohol during the operation. This incident has ignited political debate, with suggestions of underlying motives.

Eknath Khadse has called for an inquiry into the political motivations possibly driving the police action, while others view the raid as a warning to critics of the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)