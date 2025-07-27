Farooq Abdullah Calls for Restoration of J&K Statehood amid Political Tensions
Veteran politician Farooq Abdullah emphasizes the need for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, criticizing the central government's decision to convert it to a Union Territory. He believes the Pahalgam terror attack could have been prevented under local governance and calls for a peaceful resolution involving India, Pakistan, and Kashmiris.
Veteran politician Farooq Abdullah has made a strong case for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that the conversion to a Union Territory goes against the country's constitutional respect. He emphasized that the Pahalgam terror attack might have been prevented with local governance.
Speaking to PTI, Abdullah criticized the central government's promises when Article 370 was abrogated six years ago, questioning its impact on militancy in the region. He highlighted the expectations of people and opposition parties for the restoration of statehood.
Abdullah pointed out issues like vacant Rajya Sabha seats and the absence of elections, questioning the Election Commission's role. He urged a peaceful solution involving India, Pakistan, and Kashmiri people, dismissing war as a viable option.
