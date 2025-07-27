Left Menu

Clash Over Election Integrity: BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Election Commission's integrity, claiming that the Gandhi mindset hasn't shifted since the Emergency era. Rahul Gandhi alleged vote manipulation in Karnataka, sparking a debate on electoral transparency. Trivedi remains optimistic about BJP's prospects in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of casting unwarranted aspersions on the Election Commission of India. According to Trivedi, Gandhi's comments echo the attitudes of the past, reminiscent of the Emergency era under Indira Gandhi.

Trivedi cited Rahul Gandhi's statements, suggesting that while the Congress leader praised the ECI's conduct in certain states, he accused the Commission of malpractice in others. This, Trivedi argued, reflects an unchanged mindset towards electoral processes even decades after the Emergency.

The debate intensified following Gandhi's claims of election malpractices in Karnataka. Even as Trivedi remained hopeful about BJP's future success in Punjab, he clarified that decisions on alliances would be made at the party leadership level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

