Sunil Joshi Pavilion: A Tribute to Karnataka's Cricketing Legend
The Karnataka State Cricket Association is set to name the Pavilion Block at their Hubballi cricket grounds after legendary former cricketer Sunil Joshi. The naming ceremony will coincide with the Ranji Trophy final. This honor recognizes Joshi's contributions both on and off the field in Karnataka.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:32 IST
The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will honor former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi by naming the Pavilion Block at KSCA Cricket Grounds in Rajnagar, Hubballi after him.
The ceremony is planned for February 24, aligning with the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir.
Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA spokesperson, emphasized this tribute as a testament to Joshi's influential cricketing career and his lasting ties to the sport in North Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
