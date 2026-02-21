Sunil Joshi Pavilion: A Tribute to Karnataka's Cricketing Legend

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will honor former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi by naming the Pavilion Block at KSCA Cricket Grounds in Rajnagar, Hubballi after him.

The ceremony is planned for February 24, aligning with the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA spokesperson, emphasized this tribute as a testament to Joshi's influential cricketing career and his lasting ties to the sport in North Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)