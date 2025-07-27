BJP Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy via Foreign Infiltrators

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, accusing it of attempting to destabilize Indian democracy with the aid of foreign infiltrators. The allegation comes amid a contentious electoral roll revision in Bihar, spearheaded by the Election Commission to ensure transparency and necessary updates.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has pointed the finger at the opposition, arguing that their electoral victories are largely rooted in areas where infiltrators have altered demographic dynamics. Trivedi claims that national security is at stake, accusing Rahul Gandhi of an all-costs approach to power while maintaining an 'Emergency mindset.'

The BJP stands firm in its defense of the electoral process, lauding the EC's efforts in states like Telangana and Punjab, where the INDIA bloc emerged victorious. Conversely, it criticizes the opposition for demeaning India's military achievements and the valor shown during critical operations such as the response to the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)