TMC Protests: A Battle for Language and Identity

In a bold stand against alleged linguistic discrimination, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led rallies across West Bengal on Sunday. They protested what they described as atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers in states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

These demonstrations, organized in key locations such as Bhawanipore and Sealdah in Kolkata, as well as Chuchura and other districts, saw TMC activists brandishing placards. The signs decried the alleged 'harassment and persecution' of these migrants by authorities in Assam, Odisha, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Leading the charge, TMC MLA Asim Majumdar claimed that 'double-engine governments' in BJP strongholds are deliberately targeting Bengali migrants. In contrast, BJP leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, argue the TMC is using the issue for vote-bank politics and compromising national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)