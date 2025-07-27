Left Menu

Tripura CM Saha Blames Tipra Motha for BJP Attack, Calls for Action

Tripura CM Manik Saha accused ally Tipra Motha of attacking BJP members during PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program. Saha visited the injured and directed strict police action. Tipra Motha denied involvement, while police investigations suggest internal rivalry. The attack caused political unrest in the region.

In Khowai district, Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha accused ally Tipra Motha of orchestrating an attack on BJP workers during a 'Mann Ki Baat' listening session. He pledged strict police action against those responsible.

Saha visited GB Pant Hospital to meet with the injured party members, directing medical staff to provide the best care. He condemned the incident as a 'violent and undemocratic attack' by Tipra Motha.

The Tipra Motha party, led by Pradyot Debbarma, remains part of the ruling coalition but denied involvement, attributing the attack to internal party rivalries. Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

