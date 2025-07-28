Diplomatic Efforts to Resolve Thai-Cambodian Conflict

The escalating conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has drawn the attention of major powers like the United States, China, and Malaysia. The nations have stepped in to mediate and prevent further violence, according to Phumtham Wechayachai, Thailand's acting prime minister.

On Monday, both Phumtham and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet are scheduled to engage in diplomatic talks in Malaysia. The discussions aim to devise a peaceful resolution to what has become the worst fighting between the two neighboring countries in more than ten years.

This trilateral effort underscores a collective desire to avert a protracted conflict and ensure regional stability. It also highlights the strategic importance of Southeast Asian stability to international stakeholders.

