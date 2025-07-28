VP Vance Rallies Support for GOP's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' Amid Controversy

Vice President JD Vance is intensifying efforts to gain traction for the GOP's expansive tax-and-border legislation, as he travels across the country. His latest stop in Canton, Ohio, focused on highlighting how the bill benefits hardworking American families and businesses, with an emphasis on new tax deductions and energy extraction incentives.

In addition to these economic priorities, Vance seeks to divert attention from the controversy surrounding former financier Jeffrey Epstein's case, as the administration faces questions about the investigation's closure. Trump administration officials are leveraging Vance's tour to shift the public focus towards the merits of the new law.

Despite some public resistance to the bill, key elements like increased child tax credits are gaining approval. Vance's public relations push aims to secure crucial congressional seats ahead of the next election, targeting swing districts represented by both Republican and Democrat incumbents.

(With inputs from agencies.)