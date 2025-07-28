Chidambaram Accuses Trolls of Distorting Pahalgam Terror Attack Remarks
Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused trolls of spreading misinformation about his views on the Pahalgam terror attack. He criticized the government's lack of a detailed response to the incident and questioned assumptions about the attackers' origins, sparking backlash from the BJP, which accused Congress of protecting adversaries.
- Country:
- India
Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, P Chidambaram, alleged on Monday that trolls are disseminating false information regarding his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. He claimed these trolls distort his message to damage his reputation, emphasizing the spread of misinformation through selective editing.
The controversy followed Chidambaram's interview with Quint news outlet, where he criticized the Centre for its lack of transparency on the Pahalgam attack and forthcoming Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha. He raised questions about the identification of attackers and the handling of intelligence failures, notably challenging the claim that the attackers were Pakistani.
The BJP's Amit Malviya responded by accusing Congress of siding with adversaries, while Congress member Manickam Tagore accused the government of using diversionary tactics to mask failures in handling the Operation Sindoor aftermath. The exchange highlights ongoing tensions over national security narratives.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Congress Faces Generational Exodus: A Crisis of Legacy
BJP Confident of Winning Bihar with Temple Pledge, Opposition Raises Law and Order Concerns
Political Furore in Bihar Following Murder of BJP Leader
Vedanta's Political Contributions Surge Amidst Strategically Favored BJP
BJP's Amit Malviya Challenges Mamata Banerjee on Bangladeshi Voter List