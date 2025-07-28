Chidambaram Accuses Trolls of Distorting Pahalgam Terror Attack Remarks

Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, P Chidambaram, alleged on Monday that trolls are disseminating false information regarding his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. He claimed these trolls distort his message to damage his reputation, emphasizing the spread of misinformation through selective editing.

The controversy followed Chidambaram's interview with Quint news outlet, where he criticized the Centre for its lack of transparency on the Pahalgam attack and forthcoming Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha. He raised questions about the identification of attackers and the handling of intelligence failures, notably challenging the claim that the attackers were Pakistani.

The BJP's Amit Malviya responded by accusing Congress of siding with adversaries, while Congress member Manickam Tagore accused the government of using diversionary tactics to mask failures in handling the Operation Sindoor aftermath. The exchange highlights ongoing tensions over national security narratives.