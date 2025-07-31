Syria and Russia Navigate New Diplomatic Terrain Post-Assad Era

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani to Moscow on Thursday. This visit marks the first official engagement from Syria's new government after the ousting of former President Bashar Assad by rebel forces, despite prolonged Russian backing.

Lavrov expressed Russia's long-term friendship with Syria and optimism for overcoming current challenges. Al-Shibani emphasized Syria's interest in maintaining strong ties with Russia. The relationship took a pragmatic turn following Assad's ousting, with interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa engaging in constructive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia continues to play a vital role in Syria's security, condemning Israeli interference and committing to support Syria's post-conflict reconstruction. Al-Shibani called for Russian support in Syria's transitional justice journey, affirming Syria's focus on rebuilding and stabilizing after years of conflict.

