Syria and Russia Navigate New Diplomatic Terrain Post-Assad Era

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Syria's Asaad al-Shibani in Moscow, marking the first official visit from Syria's new government post-Assad. Despite previous tensions, the two nations are fostering diplomatic relations and focusing on Syria's reconstruction, while condemning Israeli actions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:55 IST
Syria and Russia Navigate New Diplomatic Terrain Post-Assad Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani to Moscow on Thursday. This visit marks the first official engagement from Syria's new government after the ousting of former President Bashar Assad by rebel forces, despite prolonged Russian backing.

Lavrov expressed Russia's long-term friendship with Syria and optimism for overcoming current challenges. Al-Shibani emphasized Syria's interest in maintaining strong ties with Russia. The relationship took a pragmatic turn following Assad's ousting, with interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa engaging in constructive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia continues to play a vital role in Syria's security, condemning Israeli interference and committing to support Syria's post-conflict reconstruction. Al-Shibani called for Russian support in Syria's transitional justice journey, affirming Syria's focus on rebuilding and stabilizing after years of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

