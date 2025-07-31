Syria and Russia Navigate New Diplomatic Terrain Post-Assad Era
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Syria's Asaad al-Shibani in Moscow, marking the first official visit from Syria's new government post-Assad. Despite previous tensions, the two nations are fostering diplomatic relations and focusing on Syria's reconstruction, while condemning Israeli actions in the region.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a significant diplomatic meeting, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani to Moscow on Thursday. This visit marks the first official engagement from Syria's new government after the ousting of former President Bashar Assad by rebel forces, despite prolonged Russian backing.
Lavrov expressed Russia's long-term friendship with Syria and optimism for overcoming current challenges. Al-Shibani emphasized Syria's interest in maintaining strong ties with Russia. The relationship took a pragmatic turn following Assad's ousting, with interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa engaging in constructive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia continues to play a vital role in Syria's security, condemning Israeli interference and committing to support Syria's post-conflict reconstruction. Al-Shibani called for Russian support in Syria's transitional justice journey, affirming Syria's focus on rebuilding and stabilizing after years of conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed Discuss Middle East Peace
China's Continued Support for Iran's Sovereignty and Diplomacy
Diplomacy and Deals: Trump's Strategic Gulf Engagement
Piyush Goyal's Call for Enhanced Trade Diplomacy
Trump's Gulf Diplomacy: Peace and Prosperity Amid Regional Tension