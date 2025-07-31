Left Menu

F-35C Jet Crash: Averted Tragedy at California Naval Base

An F-35C fighter jet crashed near Lemoore Naval Air Station in California. The pilot ejected safely and was transported to the hospital for evaluation. No other personnel were injured. Firefighters used a bulldozer to reach the crash site and extinguish the flames. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lemoore | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A pilot emerged unscathed after an F-35C fighter jet crashed near a central California naval base on Wednesday. Authorities reported the incident, involving the military aircraft engulfed in flames at around 6:40 pm, as confirmed by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office through social media.

Emergency responders, including deputies, firefighters, and EMS personnel, discovered the jet's wreckage in a cotton field adjacent to the Lemoore Naval Air Station. The pilot, who had ejected safely, was located with a parachute in a nearby field. He was subsequently airlifted to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to recover fully.

Firefighters utilized a bulldozer to create access for the fire engines to douse the flames effectively, according to the sheriff's office. Naval Air Station Lemoore confirmed that the downed F-35C was assigned to the VFA-125 Rough Raiders. The pilot escaped harm, and no other personnel were affected, the installation stated in a social media announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

