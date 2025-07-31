Historic State Visit: President Marcos Jr. in India to Mark 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. is set to visit India from August 4 to 8, meeting President Droupadi Murmu and holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit marks the first since he assumed office, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and the Philippines, the visit offers a platform to establish future cooperation. Marcos and Modi are expected to discuss a range of mutually important regional and international issues on August 5.

President Marcos is also scheduled to meet with President Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. His visit to India is at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by First Lady Madame Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation. The itinerary includes a visit to Bengaluru before returning to the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)