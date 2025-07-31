Elevating Trump: Bills Aim to Cement Legacy Through Legislation
Republican lawmakers are proposing various bills to honor former President Donald Trump, including renaming landmarks, creating a new currency bill, and even carving his image onto Mount Rushmore. These legislative efforts underscore the GOP's transformation under Trump and aim to secure political favor with his supporters.
- United States
Republican lawmakers are actively proposing a series of bills to honor former President Donald Trump, reflecting the GOP's significant transformation under his leadership. Initiatives include renaming national landmarks and potentially carving his image into Mount Rushmore, symbolizing an effort to solidify his legacy before his second term concludes.
Legislators such as Rep. Addison McDowell and Rep. Brandon Gill are spearheading efforts to rename Dulles International Airport and feature Trump on the USD 100 bill, respectively. Despite federal prohibitions on living persons on currency, these moves highlight the GOP's strategy to align closely with Trump and appeal to his base.
The push extends beyond just statutes with namesakes. Some legislators and foreign leaders are nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, showcasing the span of these tributes. The Republican Party sees these actions not just as flattery but as smart political strategy to maintain Trump's influence and energize his supporters, especially during election seasons.
