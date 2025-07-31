O Panneerselvam's Strategic Exit: AIADMK Cadres' Break From NDA
The AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee, led by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, has exited the BJP-led NDA coalition. This move comes amid meetings with DMK President M K Stalin and speculations about future political alignments. The decision reflects ongoing tensions and strategic considerations within Tamil Nadu's political landscape.
The AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee, under the leadership of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, announced that it has severed ties with the BJP-led NDA coalition. This move occurs a year after initially joining the alliance, signaling strategic shifts in the political dynamics of the region.
Panneerselvam met with DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin twice on the same day, sparking speculation about potential political realignments. He maintained, however, that the meetings were mere courtesy visits, devoid of political negotiations.
Advisor Panruti S Ramachandran communicated the committee's unanimous decision to quit the NDA, indicating that future alliances would be shaped by prevailing political circumstances. The decision underscores underlying discontent and strategic recalibrations within Tamil Nadu's political scene.
