TMC Criticizes BJP's Foreign Policy Over New US Tariffs
The TMC criticized the BJP-led central government following a US decision to impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods. They accuse the government of prioritizing photo opportunities over substantive diplomacy. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's response emphasizes safeguarding national interests amidst this economic strain.
Updated: 31-07-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:28 IST
On Thursday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a sharp critique against the BJP-led central government concerning the United States' decision to levy a 25% tariff on Indian imports.
According to TMC, this move is a repercussion of a foreign policy heavily reliant on public relations exercises rather than substantial diplomatic engagement.
The party argues that India's focus on photo opportunities over policy has led to economic challenges, highlighting the recent depreciation of the Indian Rupee as a sign of the country's economic vulnerability.
