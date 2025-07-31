The Malegaon Verdict: Revisiting the 'Saffron Terror' Saga

A special court in Mumbai has acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon blast case, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The court found no reliable evidence against them, reigniting the debate over the 'saffron terror' narrative initially advanced by the Congress.

The ruling has drawn reactions from various political quarters, with the BJP criticizing the previous Congress-led government for allegedly fabricating the 'Hindu terror' narrative to undermine PM Narendra Modi's ascendancy. Meanwhile, the court highlighted that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, emphasizing the lack of substantial proof in the case.

The Malegaon blast in 2008, which claimed six lives and injured 101, was initially blamed on right-wing extremists. Despite the controversial acquittal, many, including victims' families, plan to appeal the verdict. The ruling also flagged the investigation's shortcomings, marking a significant chapter in India's judicial and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)