The Malegaon Verdict: Revisiting the 'Saffron Terror' Saga

A special court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, citing lack of reliable evidence. The verdict rekindled debates on the 'saffron terror' narrative, with the BJP critiquing the Congress's role in fabricating this theory for political gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling has drawn reactions from various political quarters, with the BJP criticizing the previous Congress-led government for allegedly fabricating the 'Hindu terror' narrative to undermine PM Narendra Modi's ascendancy. Meanwhile, the court highlighted that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, emphasizing the lack of substantial proof in the case.

The ruling has drawn reactions from various political quarters, with the BJP criticizing the previous Congress-led government for allegedly fabricating the 'Hindu terror' narrative to undermine PM Narendra Modi's ascendancy. Meanwhile, the court highlighted that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, emphasizing the lack of substantial proof in the case.

The Malegaon blast in 2008, which claimed six lives and injured 101, was initially blamed on right-wing extremists. Despite the controversial acquittal, many, including victims' families, plan to appeal the verdict. The ruling also flagged the investigation's shortcomings, marking a significant chapter in India's judicial and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

