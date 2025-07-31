Left Menu

Myanmar's Power Shift: A Cosmetic Change Amid Ongoing Turmoil

Myanmar's military has nominally handed power to a civilian-led interim government, while retaining control under junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. Despite lifting the nationwide state of emergency, the situation remains tense as the military plans an election amid civil war. Western governments view the election as a military power entrenchment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's military has transferred nominal power to a civilian-led interim government as it plans an upcoming election, yet the power structure remains largely unchanged with the junta chief retaining control as acting president.

The announcement follows the cancellation of a decree that enabled the military's grip on governance since its 2021 coup. However, the change is seen as superficial, with coup leader Min Aung Hlaing maintaining major control over the nation's political environment.

The planned election, criticized by Western nations as a facade to consolidate military rule, comes in the wake of a civil war spurred by the ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi's government. The situation is further complicated by martial law in numerous regions due to ongoing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

