Overnight Assault: Russia Strikes Ukrainian Capital Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv, killing at least 11, including a child, and wounding 124. In Kramatorsk, a residential building was also hit. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted several drones and missiles. Russia claims control of Chasiv Yar, contested by Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:18 IST
Overnight Assault: Russia Strikes Ukrainian Capital Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a devastating overnight assault, Russia targeted Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, with missiles and drones, resulting in at least 11 fatalities, including a young child, and inflicting injuries on 124 others, according to Ukrainian authorities on Thursday.

Major damage was reported after a nine-storey residential building collapsed, and rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors amid the rubble. Witnesses describe the horror of the explosions, which obliterated doors and windows.

Meanwhile, Russia's military claimed significant advancements in the eastern city of Chasiv Yar, although Ukrainian officials disputed these claims, highlighting ongoing tensions and battles between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

