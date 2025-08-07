Maharashtra's Political Tug-of-War: Uday Samant's Critique

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant launched a pointed critique at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of being under Congress's influence. Speaking to reporters, Samant highlighted Thackeray's recent visit to Delhi and alleged it indicates Shiv Sena (UBT)'s alignment under Congress's leadership.

Samant raised doubts about Thackeray's recent political maneuvers, citing his interactions with both Raj Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He accused Uddhav of political double-dealing which, according to Samant, Maharashtra voters have now recognized.

He further condemned Thackeray's meeting with Gandhi, known for his criticism of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, arguing such alliances won't benefit Maharashtra. Samant emphasized Eknath Shinde's recent electoral success, winning 60 seats, as evidence of the public's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)