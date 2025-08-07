Maharashtra's Political Tug-of-War: Uday Samant's Critique
Maharashtra minister Uday Samant criticized Uddhav Thackeray for aligning with Congress and meeting Rahul Gandhi, implying Shiv Sena (UBT) is led by Congress influences. Samant claimed Thackeray's partnership with Rahul Gandhi, who disrespected Savarkar, signals ineffectiveness for Maharashtra. He highlighted Eknath Shinde's 60-seat win in recent elections.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister Uday Samant launched a pointed critique at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of being under Congress's influence. Speaking to reporters, Samant highlighted Thackeray's recent visit to Delhi and alleged it indicates Shiv Sena (UBT)'s alignment under Congress's leadership.
Samant raised doubts about Thackeray's recent political maneuvers, citing his interactions with both Raj Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He accused Uddhav of political double-dealing which, according to Samant, Maharashtra voters have now recognized.
He further condemned Thackeray's meeting with Gandhi, known for his criticism of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, arguing such alliances won't benefit Maharashtra. Samant emphasized Eknath Shinde's recent electoral success, winning 60 seats, as evidence of the public's support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
YSR Congress Slams TDP's Handling of Andhra Pradesh Mango Crisis
Trinamool Congress Demands Discussion on Electoral Discrimination
Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence Amid Trump's India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims
Trinamool Congress Criticizes Government's Control Over Parliamentary Time
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Rs 12 Lakh Crore Loan 'Freebies'