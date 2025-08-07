Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Tug-of-War: Uday Samant's Critique

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant criticized Uddhav Thackeray for aligning with Congress and meeting Rahul Gandhi, implying Shiv Sena (UBT) is led by Congress influences. Samant claimed Thackeray's partnership with Rahul Gandhi, who disrespected Savarkar, signals ineffectiveness for Maharashtra. He highlighted Eknath Shinde's 60-seat win in recent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:18 IST
Maharashtra's Political Tug-of-War: Uday Samant's Critique
Uday Samant
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant launched a pointed critique at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of being under Congress's influence. Speaking to reporters, Samant highlighted Thackeray's recent visit to Delhi and alleged it indicates Shiv Sena (UBT)'s alignment under Congress's leadership.

Samant raised doubts about Thackeray's recent political maneuvers, citing his interactions with both Raj Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He accused Uddhav of political double-dealing which, according to Samant, Maharashtra voters have now recognized.

He further condemned Thackeray's meeting with Gandhi, known for his criticism of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, arguing such alliances won't benefit Maharashtra. Samant emphasized Eknath Shinde's recent electoral success, winning 60 seats, as evidence of the public's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025