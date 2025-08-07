Left Menu

BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Calculated Deceit' Against Constitutional Bodies

The BJP has condemned Rahul Gandhi for accusing the Election Commission of electoral fraud, calling it a 'calculated deceit.' BJP leaders argue that Gandhi's assertions are a direct attack on constitutional institutions, driven by frustration over Congress's lack of electoral success.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations of electoral fraud against the Election Commission as 'calculated deceit.' The ruling party accused the Congress of deliberately undermining constitutional institutions as part of a broader conspiracy against Indian democracy and the Constitution.

BJP leaders criticized Gandhi for his remarks, asserting that his frustrations stem from Congress's repeated electoral failures. They condemned his comments as insulting to the electorate's judgment, reflecting a pattern of 'irresponsible' behavior.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the election process, claiming Gandhi's comments reveal his inability to accept victories by Prime Minister Modi as legitimate. They accused Congress of having double standards and warned that such behavior would further alienate voters.

