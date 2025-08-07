Trump's Controversial Census Changes: A Political Move?

In a contentious move, President Donald Trump has ordered the Commerce Department to revise the Census Bureau's data collection process to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally.

This directive, announced on his social media platform, suggests a political tinge to the census methodology by incorporating insights from the 2024 Presidential Election, potentially skewing critical data on issues from child poverty to business operations.

In a related action, Trump recently dismissed the Bureau of Labor Statistics head after the agency revised its job reports, challenging his claims of economic prosperity. The administration maintains that its objective is to ensure data accuracy despite the political implications.

