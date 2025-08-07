Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Census Changes: A Political Move?

President Donald Trump has directed the Commerce Department to alter how the Census Bureau collects data, intending to exclude undocumented immigrants. This move reflects Trump's pattern of modifying societal metrics to fit his agenda, following recent changes in the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:03 IST
Trump's Controversial Census Changes: A Political Move?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a contentious move, President Donald Trump has ordered the Commerce Department to revise the Census Bureau's data collection process to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally.

This directive, announced on his social media platform, suggests a political tinge to the census methodology by incorporating insights from the 2024 Presidential Election, potentially skewing critical data on issues from child poverty to business operations.

In a related action, Trump recently dismissed the Bureau of Labor Statistics head after the agency revised its job reports, challenging his claims of economic prosperity. The administration maintains that its objective is to ensure data accuracy despite the political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025