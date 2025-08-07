Trump's Controversial Census Changes: A Political Move?
President Donald Trump has directed the Commerce Department to alter how the Census Bureau collects data, intending to exclude undocumented immigrants. This move reflects Trump's pattern of modifying societal metrics to fit his agenda, following recent changes in the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting.
- Country:
- United States
In a contentious move, President Donald Trump has ordered the Commerce Department to revise the Census Bureau's data collection process to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally.
This directive, announced on his social media platform, suggests a political tinge to the census methodology by incorporating insights from the 2024 Presidential Election, potentially skewing critical data on issues from child poverty to business operations.
In a related action, Trump recently dismissed the Bureau of Labor Statistics head after the agency revised its job reports, challenging his claims of economic prosperity. The administration maintains that its objective is to ensure data accuracy despite the political implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party has only been doing "appeasement politics": BJP MP Shashank Mani
Karnataka Politics: BJP's Vijayendra vs. CM Siddaramaiah over GST Notices
Kabir's Political Gambit: A New Chapter in West Bengal Politics?
Mithun Chakraborty Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Linguistic Politics
Hulk Hogan and Donald Trump: A Legacy of Unlikely Friendship in Politics and Wrestling