The number of new unemployment benefit claims in the U.S. saw a slight increase last week, highlighting a largely stable but slowing labor market.

According to the Labor Department, initial claims rose by 7,000 to reach a seasonally adjusted 226,000 for the week ended August 2. Despite this increase, large-scale layoffs have not yet begun.

Factors like declining job creation and immigration policies are affecting the employment landscape, as the latest data revises job gains significantly downward, raising concerns over the credibility of official economic statistics.

