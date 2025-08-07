Left Menu

U.S. Unemployment Claims See Slight Rise Amid Job Market Slowdown

The latest data shows a rise in U.S. unemployment claims, reflecting a stable yet slowing job market. Despite fewer jobs being created and layoffs being managed through attrition, the unemployment rate remains low. Concerns grow over economic data quality following a revision in employment gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:11 IST
U.S. Unemployment Claims See Slight Rise Amid Job Market Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The number of new unemployment benefit claims in the U.S. saw a slight increase last week, highlighting a largely stable but slowing labor market.

According to the Labor Department, initial claims rose by 7,000 to reach a seasonally adjusted 226,000 for the week ended August 2. Despite this increase, large-scale layoffs have not yet begun.

Factors like declining job creation and immigration policies are affecting the employment landscape, as the latest data revises job gains significantly downward, raising concerns over the credibility of official economic statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025