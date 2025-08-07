Left Menu

Congress Unites in Bengaluru Rally to Challenge Alleged Electoral Fraud

The Congress party is organizing the 'Vote Adhikar Rally' in Bengaluru to protest against alleged electoral fraud during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Prominent leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are spearheading the rally, promising to challenge the election results street by street.

Updated: 07-08-2025 18:45 IST
The Congress party has set the stage for a significant demonstration, the 'Vote Adhikar Rally', orchestrated as a robust protest against purported electoral malpractices in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Notable figures like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi are poised to address the rally at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on August 8, symbolizing the party's attempt to use Karnataka as a focal point for opposing alleged election fraud.

The protest echoes amidst the looming Bihar assembly polls, with accusations from Congress leaders pointing towards collusion between the Election Commission of India and the BJP, which they claim undermines the democratic fabric of the nation.

