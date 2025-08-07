Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Tunisian Protesters Call for Union Suspension

Supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied rallied to demand the suspension of the UGTT union after a disruptive transport strike. The protest underscores concerns over Saied's moves against independent organizations. The UGTT, a key figure in Tunisia's post-revolution history, remains critical of Saied's expanding power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking display of civil discord, hundreds of supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied congregated outside the UGTT headquarters, demanding the union's suspension in the wake of last week's transport strike that immobilized the nation.

The rally reflects mounting unease among activists and opponents about Saied's potential action against the UGTT, one of Tunisia's last independent entities. Having assumed extensive powers in 2021, including dissolving parliament and dismissing numerous judges, Saied argues these moves are legal and necessary to restore order.

The UGTT, a historic player in Tunisia's political landscape, has openly criticized Saied, especially after initially supporting the dissolution of parliament. Tensions remain as the union plans its next move, maintaining its stance against what critics perceive as Saied's one-man rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

