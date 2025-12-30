Political Tensions Soar in Punjab Assembly Over Party Affiliation Dispute

In a heated Punjab Assembly session, opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa sparked controversy by questioning rebel Akali MLA Sukwinder Kumar Sukhi's party allegiance.

The discussion, intended to oppose the VB-G RAM G Act, was quickly redirected as Bajwa demanded clarity on Sukhi's political status.

The exchange highlighted deeper political tensions within the assembly, overshadowing the main agenda of debating the new bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)