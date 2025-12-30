Political Tensions Soar in Punjab Assembly Over Party Affiliation Dispute
Tensions erupted in the Punjab Assembly as Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa challenged the party affiliation of rebel Akali MLA, Sukwinder Kumar Sukhi. The assembly session, primarily called to oppose the VB-G RAM G Act, was overshadowed by heated debates, revealing political rifts and highlighting ongoing party defection issues.
In a heated Punjab Assembly session, opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa sparked controversy by questioning rebel Akali MLA Sukwinder Kumar Sukhi's party allegiance.
The discussion, intended to oppose the VB-G RAM G Act, was quickly redirected as Bajwa demanded clarity on Sukhi's political status.
The exchange highlighted deeper political tensions within the assembly, overshadowing the main agenda of debating the new bill.
