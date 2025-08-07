Left Menu

Congress in Uproar: Allegations of Electoral Fraud in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, supported by other party members, claims significant electoral fraud in Karnataka's Mahadevapura Assembly segment, blaming collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. They call for national awareness to save democracy, alleging widespread 'vote theft' and urging the judiciary to intervene.

Updated: 07-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:34 IST
In a dramatic twist, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made strong accusations of electoral fraud against the BJP and the Election Commission, concerning the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in Karnataka. Supported by key party figures, Gandhi claims the fraud is a calculated attack on India's democratic and constitutional foundations.

The allegations suggest a strategic ''vote theft'' operation, with 100,250 votes reportedly manipulated. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and others assert that the Election Commission is acting as a partisan tool rather than an impartial body, erasing voters and undermining free elections, a significant shift from its earlier revered status.

The Congress Party plans to launch awareness campaigns to inform the public and demand accountability. With pressure mounting, questions arise about the integrity of upcoming elections, as the party demands judiciary intervention to uphold democratic values. The controversy has evolved into a broader political battle, with Karnataka set as the ground for resistance.

