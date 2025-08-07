Rahul Gandhi Claims Electoral Fraud in Bihar: Democracy in Peril
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged widespread electoral fraud in Bihar, coordinated by the BJP and facilitated by the Election Commission. Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi claimed this 'crime' against the Constitution has undermined democracy, urging judiciary involvement and highlighting the pressing issue of 'vote chori'.
- Country:
- India
In a charged press conference on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of perpetuating electoral fraud in Bihar, with the Election Commission's alleged collusion. Referring to this malpractice as a 'crime' against the Constitution, he asserted that democracy in India is under significant threat.
Gandhi sidestepped queries about boycotting upcoming elections, focusing instead on claims of 'vote chori'. He said that the integrity of democracy was at stake, stating that young people across the nation should be aware that their sacred vote is being compromised.
Furthermore, Gandhi called for judicial intervention, urging it to act against what he described as 'criminal evidence' his party had gathered, accusing the Election Commission of destroying proof. He ended by raising the stakes with the claim that 'Vote Chori is an Atom Bomb on our democracy.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
