Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Claims Electoral Fraud in Bihar: Democracy in Peril

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged widespread electoral fraud in Bihar, coordinated by the BJP and facilitated by the Election Commission. Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi claimed this 'crime' against the Constitution has undermined democracy, urging judiciary involvement and highlighting the pressing issue of 'vote chori'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:42 IST
Rahul Gandhi Claims Electoral Fraud in Bihar: Democracy in Peril
Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged press conference on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of perpetuating electoral fraud in Bihar, with the Election Commission's alleged collusion. Referring to this malpractice as a 'crime' against the Constitution, he asserted that democracy in India is under significant threat.

Gandhi sidestepped queries about boycotting upcoming elections, focusing instead on claims of 'vote chori'. He said that the integrity of democracy was at stake, stating that young people across the nation should be aware that their sacred vote is being compromised.

Furthermore, Gandhi called for judicial intervention, urging it to act against what he described as 'criminal evidence' his party had gathered, accusing the Election Commission of destroying proof. He ended by raising the stakes with the claim that 'Vote Chori is an Atom Bomb on our democracy.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025