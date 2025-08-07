Explosive Claims of Electoral Fraud Unveiled by Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi has revealed significant claims of electoral fraud, highlighting manipulation tactics in Indian states like Karnataka and Bihar. Accusing the Election Commission of collusion with the ruling party, he urged a comprehensive investigation. Kapil Sibal supported Gandhi’s allegations, calling for scrutiny and accountability to protect democratic integrity.
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has raised serious allegations of electoral fraud, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the ruling government. This revelation has sparked a call for thorough investigation into manipulative practices observed in various states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Bihar.
According to Gandhi, the scale of electoral manipulation involves addition, deletion, and falsification of votes, thereby corrupting the democratic process. Supporting these claims, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized the Election Commission for inaction and demanded that those involved face severe penalties, including revocation of citizenship.
The announcement was made during a press conference, where Gandhi detailed evidence of fake voter additions and criminal activities undermining constitutional values. This has prompted a national discourse on electoral integrity, urging judicial intervention and safeguarding India's democracy.
