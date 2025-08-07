NDA Empowers Modi, Nadda to Decide Vice Presidential Candidate
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has authorized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J P Nadda to select the vice-presidential candidate. The decision was made as the Election Commission began the nomination process. The NDA is expected to secure the position due to its majority in the electoral college.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday empowered Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J P Nadda to select the coalition's vice-presidential candidate. This authorization comes as the Election Commission initiates the nomination process for the upcoming election.
With a comfortable majority in the electoral college, the NDA's candidate is anticipated to win the position without contest. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed this development, emphasizing that Modi and Nadda's decision is crucial for the ruling bloc. No specific names were discussed during the meeting, maintaining a focus on strategic unity.
As election preparations gather pace, prominent leaders, including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with key allies, continue to consult extensively. The opposition, meanwhile, signals readiness to field their candidate as Rahul Gandhi highlights alleged biases in the electoral process. The result of this crucial election is awaited with keen interest.
