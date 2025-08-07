Sukhbir Singh Badal's Emotional Call for Akali Unity

In a heartfelt appeal, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal reached out to former party leaders on Thursday, encouraging them to return to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The appeal follows a directive from the Akal Takht, the supreme authority of Sikhs, calling for unity within the community.

Badal emphasized his dedication to the Takht and its decisions, describing it as the highest temporal authority for Sikhs. "I always bow my head to the Takht's directives," Badal said, stressing the importance of unity for the strength of Punjab and the 'Panth.'

His remarks came after the Akal Takht's Sikh high priests urged all factions to come together to tackle critical issues facing the community, and warned against misleading claims of its patronage.