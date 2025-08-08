Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin, Xi Discuss Trump's Envoy Visit

In a high-level diplomatic conversation, Russia's President Vladimir Putin held discussions with China's President Xi Jinping regarding the recent visit of U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Moscow, according to the Kremlin's announcement on Friday.

The discussion not only revolved around bilateral relations but also international issues, shedding light on the spectrum of strategic dialogues between the nations.

Ahead of President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to China, these talks underscore the ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at fostering better relations and cooperation between Russia and China.

