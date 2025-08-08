Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin, Xi Discuss Trump's Envoy Visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow. They also touched on bilateral and international matters, especially concerning Putin's upcoming visit to China.
- Country:
- Russia
In a high-level diplomatic conversation, Russia's President Vladimir Putin held discussions with China's President Xi Jinping regarding the recent visit of U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Moscow, according to the Kremlin's announcement on Friday.
The discussion not only revolved around bilateral relations but also international issues, shedding light on the spectrum of strategic dialogues between the nations.
Ahead of President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to China, these talks underscore the ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at fostering better relations and cooperation between Russia and China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Xi Jinping
- Trump
- Steve Witkoff
- visit
- Moscow
- China
- Kremlin
- diplomacy
- bilateral
ALSO READ
Digital Heart Care in Hawke’s Bay Slashes Hospital Visits, Boosts Patient Outcomes
China Connects the Dots: National Computing Power Network in the Works
Bridging Differences: Xi Jinping Calls for Open EU-China Trade
PowerChina Secures $4 Billion Deal for Basra's Pioneering Desalination Plant
China’s Multi-Tier Early Warning System Shields Millions from Typhoon Wipha