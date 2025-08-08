Left Menu

Election Commission Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Allegations with Declaration Demand

The Election Commission rejected claims of website outages and missing electoral rolls, challenging Rahul Gandhi to declare evidence of alleged wrongful voter list entries. Gandhi accused the EC of vote theft in three states. The EC demanded Gandhi's affidavit to proceed, emphasizing transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:19 IST
Election Commission Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Allegations with Declaration Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has firmly dismissed allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding faulty electoral rolls and website malfunctions. In a recent statement, the commission challenged Gandhi to back up his claims with a written declaration, warning that failure to do so should prompt a public apology.

Gandhi had previously accused the EC of voter manipulation across three states, alleging significant discrepancies in voter lists. He insisted his oath in Parliament underscored the seriousness of his allegations, while the EC demanded substantiating evidence to consider further action.

In response to Gandhi's claims, top electoral officials have sought specific details and documentation of alleged anomalies. The EC emphasized that available electoral rolls could be easily accessed online, countering any notion of suppressed transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025