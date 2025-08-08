Election Commission Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Allegations with Declaration Demand

The Election Commission has firmly dismissed allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding faulty electoral rolls and website malfunctions. In a recent statement, the commission challenged Gandhi to back up his claims with a written declaration, warning that failure to do so should prompt a public apology.

Gandhi had previously accused the EC of voter manipulation across three states, alleging significant discrepancies in voter lists. He insisted his oath in Parliament underscored the seriousness of his allegations, while the EC demanded substantiating evidence to consider further action.

In response to Gandhi's claims, top electoral officials have sought specific details and documentation of alleged anomalies. The EC emphasized that available electoral rolls could be easily accessed online, countering any notion of suppressed transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)