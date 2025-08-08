Left Menu

Congo's Cabinet Reshuffle: Louis Watum Takes Helm of Mining Sector

In a strategic cabinet reshuffle, the Democratic Republic of Congo appointed Louis Watum Kabamba as mines minister. This move comes ahead of significant foreign investment decisions and ongoing peace negotiations. Watum's leadership is expected to favor investor-friendly reforms in the mineral-rich nation, emphasizing local benefits and export market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:41 IST
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has announced a noteworthy cabinet reshuffle, naming Louis Watum Kabamba as the new mines minister. This strategic decision comes ahead of critical talks on foreign investments and cobalt exports.

Kinshasa is actively involved in peace negotiations to end conflict with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, which have caused significant casualties and displacement. Concurrently, Watum's appointment is timely, aligning with DRC's review of its export ban on cobalt, aimed at boosting domestic refining and industrialization efforts.

Watum, known for his leadership in key mining ventures, is anticipated to push for reforms that favor trading and investment. His approach may include supporting a quota system to regulate cobalt exports while ensuring access for smaller operators. The reshuffle also brings opposition figures into the fold, reflecting a broader political strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

