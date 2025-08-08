Left Menu

India and China: A New Dawn in Border Diplomacy

India and China have reached a new agreement regarding patrolling in the border areas of Depsang and Demchok along the Line of Actual Control. This has led to disengagement and continued stabilization efforts. Both countries continue working on de-escalation, trade, and people-centric initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:49 IST
India and China have successfully navigated a critical turn in their often-tense relationship, agreeing on patrolling measures along the Line of Actual Control in the disputed regions of Depsang and Demchok.

This agreement facilitated disengagement and laid the groundwork for improved diplomatic ties, as confirmed by the Indian government this past Friday.

Both nations also focus on resolving de-escalation and trade-related hurdles, emphasizing people-centric initiatives like the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and transborder river cooperation while marking 75 years of diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

