BJP and Shiv Sena Criticize Uddhav Thackeray Over INDI Bloc Meeting Seating
The BJP and Shiv Sena mocked Uddhav Thackeray for being seated in the last row during the INDI bloc meeting in Delhi, suggesting it was an insult. Maharashtra's political leaders critiqued Thackeray's alliance with Congress, contrasting it with the respect he received when associated with BJP.
In a recent development, the BJP and Shiv Sena have publicly ridiculed Uddhav Thackeray for what they claim was an 'insulting' experience during the INDI bloc meeting in Delhi, where he was assigned a seat in the last row.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde argued that Thackeray's relegation to the back rows was a slight to his stature, criticizing his alliance with Congress as a cause of his perceived lack of respect. Fadnavis recalled that Thackeray was always given prominence and respect when he was aligned with the BJP.
Despite the backlash, Aaditya Thackeray dismissed the controversy, claiming the seating arrangement was a matter of choice and comfort, unaffected by political implications. Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant contrasted this with Shinde's experiences of being seated next to Prime Minister Modi during visits to Delhi.
