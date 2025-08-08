Left Menu

Fadnavis Dismisses Gandhi's Allegations as Fiction

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims of voter list irregularities as fictional, suggesting Gandhi is avoiding accountability for his failures. He likened Gandhi's assertions to a film script, questioning his understanding of electoral revision processes, particularly regarding the BJP's demands for a comprehensive revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday countered Rahul Gandhi's allegations of voter list irregularities by likening the opposition leader's claims to a fictional script written by Bollywood's renowned writers, Salim-Javed.

Addressing reporters in Pune, Fadnavis accused Gandhi of fabricating stories to distract from his own political shortcomings. He questioned the Congress leader's understanding of electoral processes, particularly when the BJP has long been calling for revisions in states like Bihar.

Fadnavis emphasized the BJP's demand for a comprehensive revision of voter lists, underway in Bihar, and criticized Gandhi for opposing such efforts, implying Gandhi's lack of grasp on the necessity for electoral accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

