Maduro's Alleged Cartel Ties Unsubstantiated, Says Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed on Friday that there is no active investigation into the purported connections between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the notorious Sinaloa Cartel. According to Sheinbaum, there is no evidence supporting such claims.

During a press briefing, Sheinbaum addressed a reporter's question about the allegations, which had been put forth a day earlier by the United States authorities. These accusations suggested collaboration between Maduro and the criminal organization.

Sheinbaum revealed that the U.S. claims were a surprise to her, saying it was the first time she had been informed about these allegations. She emphasized that without proof, there would be no pursuit of such investigations by Mexico.

