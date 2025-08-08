Congress Alleges Electoral 'Vote Theft': Calls for ECI Accountability

In a dramatic turn in Indian politics, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate stood firmly behind Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), asserting that the authority has compromised the nation's democratic foundations. She explicated that elections, integral to democracy, are questionable if rooted in fraud.

Shrinate, addressing ANI, emphasized the vital essence of free and fair elections. She articulated concern that if governmental power is harnessed through fraudulent votes, it sets a dangerous precedent. In support of Gandhi's claims, she criticized the ECI's consistent technical failures whenever Congress inquires about election irregularities.

Allegations of collusion between the BJP and the ECI further escalate the discourse. Rahul Gandhi accused the body of aiding PM Narendra Modi's electoral victories while questioning the integrity of voter data preservation practices, suggesting a systemic effort to erase critical electoral evidence post elections.

