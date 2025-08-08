Congress Alleges Electoral 'Vote Theft': Calls for ECI Accountability
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate backs Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft' by the Election Commission. Concerns arise over the authenticity and transparency of electoral processes. Congress demands an affidavit from the ECI affirming voter list integrity while accusing collaboration with BJP to manipulate elections.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn in Indian politics, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate stood firmly behind Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), asserting that the authority has compromised the nation's democratic foundations. She explicated that elections, integral to democracy, are questionable if rooted in fraud.
Shrinate, addressing ANI, emphasized the vital essence of free and fair elections. She articulated concern that if governmental power is harnessed through fraudulent votes, it sets a dangerous precedent. In support of Gandhi's claims, she criticized the ECI's consistent technical failures whenever Congress inquires about election irregularities.
Allegations of collusion between the BJP and the ECI further escalate the discourse. Rahul Gandhi accused the body of aiding PM Narendra Modi's electoral victories while questioning the integrity of voter data preservation practices, suggesting a systemic effort to erase critical electoral evidence post elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Protests Against Voter Roll Revision: Voices for Democracy
Controversial Voter Deletion Sparks Outcry in Bihar Ahead of Elections
The Unfulfilled Promise: Student Union Elections in Rajasthan
Taiwan's Recall Campaign: Democracy at a Crossroad
BJP Aims for All 117 Seats in 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections