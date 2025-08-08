Left Menu

Congress Alleges Electoral 'Vote Theft': Calls for ECI Accountability

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate backs Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft' by the Election Commission. Concerns arise over the authenticity and transparency of electoral processes. Congress demands an affidavit from the ECI affirming voter list integrity while accusing collaboration with BJP to manipulate elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:05 IST
Congress Alleges Electoral 'Vote Theft': Calls for ECI Accountability
Congress MP Supriya Shrinate (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn in Indian politics, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate stood firmly behind Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), asserting that the authority has compromised the nation's democratic foundations. She explicated that elections, integral to democracy, are questionable if rooted in fraud.

Shrinate, addressing ANI, emphasized the vital essence of free and fair elections. She articulated concern that if governmental power is harnessed through fraudulent votes, it sets a dangerous precedent. In support of Gandhi's claims, she criticized the ECI's consistent technical failures whenever Congress inquires about election irregularities.

Allegations of collusion between the BJP and the ECI further escalate the discourse. Rahul Gandhi accused the body of aiding PM Narendra Modi's electoral victories while questioning the integrity of voter data preservation practices, suggesting a systemic effort to erase critical electoral evidence post elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025