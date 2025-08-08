Allegations of Voter List Manipulation Stir Political Storm Ahead of 2024 Elections
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee accuses the BJP and Election Commission of manipulating voter lists, echoing Rahul Gandhi's claim of 'illegal votes' in the 2024 Lok Sabha election preparations. Banerjee calls for robust opposition responses, with planned discussions with the Election Commissioner highlighting the central issue.
Abhishek Banerjee, the general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), voiced his support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding voter list manipulation in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee claimed that if the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was a response to such irregularities, it would render the current government 'illegal.'
Speaking in Kolkata, Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of similar tactics to those it had allegedly attempted against the opposition. He warned of a 'strong reply' in the impending elections and accused the BJP and the Election Commission of conspiring to disenfranchise impoverished voters.
The TMC leader announced plans for an Opposition delegation to meet with the Election Commissioner, calling for a discourse on the SIR exercise in Parliament. He expressed concern over potential manipulation of voter lists, as outlined in Rahul Gandhi's recent claims of fraudulent practices ensuring BJP electoral victories.
