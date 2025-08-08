Pakistan Open to Global Mediation in Kashmir Dispute

In a recent press briefing, Pakistan has expressed a willingness to accept international help, including from the US, to resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue, which remains central to peace and security in South Asia.

While Pakistan's Foreign Office acknowledges American interest, India remains opposed to outside mediation, citing the 1972 Simla Agreement, which precludes third-party involvement.

Pakistan also addressed regional terrorism concerns and denied allegations related to secret US mineral agreements or involvement in the Ukraine conflict, reaffirming its commitment to national interests and routine diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)