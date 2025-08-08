Left Menu

Pakistan Open to Global Mediation in Kashmir Dispute

Pakistan expressed openness to international assistance in resolving the Kashmir conflict, emphasizing the need for stability in South Asia. While India rejects third-party mediation, Pakistan remains hopeful for diplomatic engagement. Pakistan also addresses terrorism and denies allegations of secret mineral agreements with the US and involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:09 IST
Pakistan Open to Global Mediation in Kashmir Dispute
  • Pakistan

In a recent press briefing, Pakistan has expressed a willingness to accept international help, including from the US, to resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue, which remains central to peace and security in South Asia.

While Pakistan's Foreign Office acknowledges American interest, India remains opposed to outside mediation, citing the 1972 Simla Agreement, which precludes third-party involvement.

Pakistan also addressed regional terrorism concerns and denied allegations related to secret US mineral agreements or involvement in the Ukraine conflict, reaffirming its commitment to national interests and routine diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

