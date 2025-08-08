Pakistan Open to Global Mediation in Kashmir Dispute
Pakistan expressed openness to international assistance in resolving the Kashmir conflict, emphasizing the need for stability in South Asia. While India rejects third-party mediation, Pakistan remains hopeful for diplomatic engagement. Pakistan also addresses terrorism and denies allegations of secret mineral agreements with the US and involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a recent press briefing, Pakistan has expressed a willingness to accept international help, including from the US, to resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue, which remains central to peace and security in South Asia.
While Pakistan's Foreign Office acknowledges American interest, India remains opposed to outside mediation, citing the 1972 Simla Agreement, which precludes third-party involvement.
Pakistan also addressed regional terrorism concerns and denied allegations related to secret US mineral agreements or involvement in the Ukraine conflict, reaffirming its commitment to national interests and routine diplomatic engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Kashmir
- India
- diplomacy
- US mediation
- peace
- security
- terrorism
- South Asia
- Simla Agreement
ALSO READ
AUKUS Allies in Action: Strengthening Security and Boosting Ties
Navigating Kosovo’s Green Shift: Challenges and Solutions for Inclusive Job Security
Balancing Boom and Burden: Niger’s Economic Rise Faces Inflation and Food Insecurity
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Data Security Assured, Mittal Confirms
Hiroshima 2025: 80 Years of Peaceful Remembrance