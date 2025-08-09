Trump's Sudden Dismissal of IRS Commissioner Billy Long Raises Eyebrows

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump has removed former US Representative Billy Long from his position as IRS commissioner. This decision comes just under two months after Long's confirmation to the role, according to a White House official on Friday.

Details surrounding Long's dismissal remain murky, as the official, speaking under anonymity, did not disclose any specific reasons for this abrupt change. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will take over as acting commissioner in the interim.

Long's appointment had been contentious, facing a 53-44 Senate confirmation amid Democratic concerns about his previous affiliation with a firm involved in fraudulent pandemic-era tax breaks and campaign donations received post-nomination. During his congressional tenure from 2011 to 2023, Long was known for sponsoring legislation aimed at dismantling the IRS, despite lacking any formal background in tax administration.

