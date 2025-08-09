Trump's Sudden Dismissal of IRS Commissioner Billy Long Raises Eyebrows
Former US Rep Billy Long has been removed as IRS commissioner by President Donald Trump less than two months after confirmation. Concerns about his past work and campaign contributions lingered. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will temporarily fill the role. Long's tenure in Congress was marked by attempts to eliminate the IRS.
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump has removed former US Representative Billy Long from his position as IRS commissioner. This decision comes just under two months after Long's confirmation to the role, according to a White House official on Friday.
Details surrounding Long's dismissal remain murky, as the official, speaking under anonymity, did not disclose any specific reasons for this abrupt change. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will take over as acting commissioner in the interim.
Long's appointment had been contentious, facing a 53-44 Senate confirmation amid Democratic concerns about his previous affiliation with a firm involved in fraudulent pandemic-era tax breaks and campaign donations received post-nomination. During his congressional tenure from 2011 to 2023, Long was known for sponsoring legislation aimed at dismantling the IRS, despite lacking any formal background in tax administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Committed to increasing footpaths: BBMP chief commissioner Rao
Ajith Kumar Takes Charge as Kerala Excise Commissioner Amid Controversy
Police Commissioner Denies Allegations of Video Leak in Drug Bust
Senior IPS officer S B K Singh gets additional charge as Delhi Police Commissioner.
S B K Singh Takes Helm as Delhi Police Commissioner