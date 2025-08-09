Election Commission Cleans House, Delists 334 Dormant Political Parties
The Election Commission has delisted 334 registered unrecognised political parties that haven't contested any elections for six years. These parties, lacking physical offices, were spread across states and Union Territories. Following this cleanup, 2,520 out of 2,854 such parties remain, alongside six national and 67 state parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission announced on Saturday a sweeping move to delist 334 registered unrecognised political parties for failing to contest any elections over the past six years.
According to the Commission, the offices of these parties could not be physically located anywhere, which raised further questions about their credibility and presence.
As a result of this extensive cleanup operation, the number of unrecognised registered political parties across various states and Union Territories has been reduced to 2,520 from a previous total of 2,854, leaving six national parties and 67 state parties intact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
