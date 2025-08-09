Trump's Plan to Combat Crime in Washington D.C.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that a significant press conference will take place at the White House on Monday, focusing on the growing issue of crime in Washington, D.C.

Through a post on Truth Social, Trump asserted that the upcoming event would develop measures aimed at curbing violent crime in the city, now counted among the world's most perilous urban areas.

In a statement made on August 6, Trump floated the possibility of deploying the National Guard to patrol the streets of Washington, D.C., a move that could signal increased federal involvement in managing the local governance of the U.S. capital.

