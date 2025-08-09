Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Pledges Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the continuation of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, despite financial strains. Addressing Indigenous Peoples' Day, he emphasized fulfilling election promises and highlighted government initiatives for tribal communities, contrasting them with past policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:58 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong reaffirmation of his government's welfare commitments, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that the seminal Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana will remain uninterrupted. This scheme, which provides financial aid to eligible women, was credited for the electoral success of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking at a rally honoring the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Shinde addressed rumors regarding the potential discontinuation of the scheme, promising that it would persist as part of the government's broader agenda to fulfill campaign pledges.

Highlighting enhancements in tribal welfare, Shinde pointed out increased central budget allocations and legislative reforms under the Narendra Modi administration as evidence of committed efforts to integrate adivasi communities into the societal mainstream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

