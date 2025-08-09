Maharashtra Government Pledges Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana

In a strong reaffirmation of his government's welfare commitments, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that the seminal Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana will remain uninterrupted. This scheme, which provides financial aid to eligible women, was credited for the electoral success of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking at a rally honoring the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Shinde addressed rumors regarding the potential discontinuation of the scheme, promising that it would persist as part of the government's broader agenda to fulfill campaign pledges.

Highlighting enhancements in tribal welfare, Shinde pointed out increased central budget allocations and legislative reforms under the Narendra Modi administration as evidence of committed efforts to integrate adivasi communities into the societal mainstream.

(With inputs from agencies.)