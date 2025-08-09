Bangladesh Seeks Fair Elections Amid Public Skepticism

In a recent announcement, Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), AMM Nasir Uddin, confirmed that the country's general elections would take place in the first week of February 2026. However, he emphasized that conducting the elections fairly remains a significant hurdle amid prevalent public skepticism about the electoral process.

Uddin laid out a timeline, specifying that the exact election date would be revealed two months in advance of the polling schedule. Expressing his commitment to restoring voter confidence, Uddin declared his office's dedication to ensuring that all actions adhere to existing regulations and laws.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman, has announced its intent to participate in the upcoming elections under a new alliance. Notably, the BNP has distanced itself from the Jamaat-e-Islami, marking a strategic shift to present a more moderate image.

(With inputs from agencies.)