Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Lessons in War Termination

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh emphasizes the importance of war termination, citing Operation Sindoor as a successful example. He highlights that conflict termination is key, as evident from India's strategic response to terrorism, and notes global discussions often overlook this critical aspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:55 IST
Operation Sindoor: Lessons in War Termination
Amar Preet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh stressed the vital importance of ending conflicts, citing Operation Sindoor as a blueprint for successful war termination. Speaking at the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture, he underscored that terminating wars is essential to national progress and a key war principle achieved during the operation.

Reflecting on a recent conference in the UK, Singh observed the absence of discussions about India's counterterrorism efforts post-Pahalgam attack, while topics like the Russia-Europe and Israel-Iran conflicts were prominent. He criticized the lack of focus on conflict resolution, suggesting it is often sidelined despite its critical importance.

Singh argued that a clear objective, such as that of Operation Sindoor, effectively deters adversaries and facilitates peace. He noted that once objectives are achieved, efforts should shift to ending the conflict, highlighting the need for nations to prioritize peace over prolonged conflicts driven by ego and shifting aims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025