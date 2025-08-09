Operation Sindoor: Lessons in War Termination

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh stressed the vital importance of ending conflicts, citing Operation Sindoor as a blueprint for successful war termination. Speaking at the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture, he underscored that terminating wars is essential to national progress and a key war principle achieved during the operation.

Reflecting on a recent conference in the UK, Singh observed the absence of discussions about India's counterterrorism efforts post-Pahalgam attack, while topics like the Russia-Europe and Israel-Iran conflicts were prominent. He criticized the lack of focus on conflict resolution, suggesting it is often sidelined despite its critical importance.

Singh argued that a clear objective, such as that of Operation Sindoor, effectively deters adversaries and facilitates peace. He noted that once objectives are achieved, efforts should shift to ending the conflict, highlighting the need for nations to prioritize peace over prolonged conflicts driven by ego and shifting aims.

